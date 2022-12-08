Akshay Kumar gives a rare glimpse inside his home, shows off his royal living room and airy walk-in closet

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday took to social media to give fans a tour of his house. Speaking to the camera, he opened up about his soon-to-be-launched fashion brand. In the video, we get a glimpse of his beautifully kept garden, a royal living room and a walk-in closet.

The video starts with Akshay walking the luscious green space as he welcomes the camera home. He also reveals that it’s his first interview at his home, as he’s never used it for promotional work. As one comes up to the entrance with a glass door, a statue of Lord Ganesha is seen adorning the space.

In the living room, the walls are seen covered with several paintings, while a Hanuman statue is placed on one side. The huge sofas in green and gold colour take up the centre space with a glass centre table. At the end of the room, a glass door overlooks the greenery outside. The room also had multiple artefacts, antiques and even multi-coloured artwork.

Akshay speaks about his fashion brand, stating that it’s ‘engineered with emotions’ Giving details about the brand Force IX, he said, “My father was in the armed forces, so I have a soft corner for them. The number 9 is my birthday and my lucky number. The number nine signifies warrior. So I mixed it all together.”

Speaking about what fashion means to him, he welcomes the camera to another room, which seems to be his walk-in closet. A stand carried his many t-shirts and shirts, while a comfortable seating space was placed on the other side. Taking a seat, the actor shared that he’s not designing the apparel but has a dedicated team working on it.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and Aanand L Rai’s next Gorkha. The actor also started shoot for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, the historical drama, where he will essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be released in multiple languages next year in cinema halls.