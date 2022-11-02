Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his hardcore workout, fans say ‘Apna hero abhi bhi…’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media to share a glimpse of how he starts his mornings — with a hardcore workout. In the clip, Akshay was seen jumping from one bar to the other in a gym. The actor had captioned his post, “My best mornings are those that start like this. Yours? #WednesdayMotivation” as Kailash Kher song “Chak Lein De” blared in the background.

The actor is known for his dedication towards fitness and he starts his day early.

As soon as Kumar shared the video, a ton of his admirers rushed to drop comments under his video. One user wrote, “Apna hero abhi bhi tagda hai,” while another mentioned, “Wow, Akshay.” Yet another fan commented, “Excellent sir.”

Akshay Kumar happens to be a Bollywood star who is pretty regular with his social media updates, unlike the other actors of his generation. On the work front, he was last seen in the mythological drama Ram Setu, which starred him as an archaeologist. Apart from Akshay, the film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who had also directed the acclaimed Badhaai Ho.

Akshay has not been having the greatest year when it comes to his films doing well either critically or commercially. His four theatrical releases, including Ram Setu, have not met expectations. His other releases: Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj have been duds at the box office.

Addressing his box office failure, Akshay had told indianexpress.com, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

Akshay Kumar also had a OTT release this year on Disney Plus Hotstar called Cuttputlli.