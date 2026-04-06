‘Akshay Kumar gave some money back after our film flopped’, recalls Ektaa Kapoor as she refuses to share Crew profits with Tabu

Akshay Kumar is looking forward to his next release Bhooth Bangla. At the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday, the actor was in attendance with the film’s cast, including Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, director Priyadarshan and co-producer Ektaa Kapoor. During the event, Ektaa revealed that Akshay once returned his fee for her film as the film had failed at the box office. Akshay’s gesture shocked Ektaa, and she vowed to make another film with him. She was presumably talking about the 2013 film Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

Ektaa shared, “I have been waiting to work with Akshay for quite a few years now. One thing that people don’t know is that he is the only actor who called me up after our first film didn’t do well.” She shared that when she went to meet him, he gave her a cheque. “He gave me a cheque, and he said this is the money back for you, you have lost money, take your money. I was in shock. No one does this. In my 31 years in this industry, no one has ever done this. He just gave the cheque so casually. I said, ‘No, sir. You do a film for my company. We will make lots of money. That film has finally happened,” she said.