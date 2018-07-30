Akshay Kumar: Frivolous to compare Gold with Chak De! India

Akshay Kumar’s Gold will hit screens on August 15. Akshay Kumar’s Gold will hit screens on August 15.

Akshay Kumar, whose next Gold is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation, believes it is “frivolous” to compare the film with Chak De! India. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the 2007 sports film was a fictional story about the Indian women’s national field-hockey team, which was inspired by the squad’s win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

“Everything will be a competition. For me, it is all about doing a good film. Chak De… was a different story, Gold is different. It is frivolous to even think like that or competing with that film. Don’t compare it, it is all different,” Akshay said in an interview.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, traces the journey of Tapan Das (played by Akshay) an assistant manager, who dreams to get a gold medal for the then newly-independent India. The actor said he was initially unaware about the story of Gold but was bowled over when Kagti narrated the film.

“Reema is a tough master, she handled the sports thing very well. I salute her. It is commendable. It is a tough film to handle as you are taking the audience to the time period of 1936, then 1947 and 1948, she had to do so much homework. To make a film in that era is a very difficult job,” he added.

Talking about his character, the actor said, “He is a controversial guy. He is a drunk and a cheater. But within a year, he brought 11 people together, made a team and went for Olympics, won the gold medal. I felt this story was unbelievable and needed to be told.”

Asked if the iconic event got buried in the history in the aftermath of the Partition, Akshay said “gold medal was not a priority at that time” for the country. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Singh, and marks Mouni Roy’s feature film debut.

Gold is set to face off with Satyameva Jayate on August 15.

