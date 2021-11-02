Akshay Kumar shares his Jai-Veeru moment ahead of Sooryavanshi release: ‘When Rohit Shetty took a break from blowing up cars’

Akshay Kumar has found his Veeru in director Rohit Shetty. The Sooryavanshi duo is currently gearing up for the Diwali release of their much anticipated action film. And amid the wait, they are also indulging in some fun, Sholay style.

In a new photo shared by actor Akshay Kumar on Instagram, we see the two atop a bike with Rohit on the rider’s seat and him riding the pillion. Akshay called it their ‘Jai-Veeru moment’. In his caption, he wrote, “Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action, do catch #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November.”

And it wasn’t just Akshay who got into a filmy mode to promote Sooryavanshi. Rohit had also recently posted a candid click with the actor on his Instagram and given the reference of Akshay’s blockbuster Hera Pheri. Rohit wrote, “Picture dekhne ke baad When Raju knows that SACH MEIN 25 DIN MEIN PAISA DOUBLE hone waala hai. @akshaykumar.”

Sooryavanshi has been awaiting a release for one-and-a-half year. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe in Bollywood. His previous actors — Ajay Devgn from Singham and Ranveer Singh from Simmba also make a special appearance in Sooryavanshi.

Akshay had recently also shared a fun BTS video where he’s dancing the hook step of song “Aila Re” with Ranveer. Akshay wrote, “Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning.”

Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film is finally releasing in the theaters on November 5.