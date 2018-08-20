Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood actor to cross 20 million Instagram followers

Akshay Kumar today shared a photo of himself with the memento given to him by Instagram. Akshay Kumar today shared a photo of himself with the memento given to him by Instagram.

Akshay Kumar, who has become the first Bollywood actor to score 20 million followers on Instagram, received an memento for the milestone.

The Gold actor on Monday shared a photo of himself with the memento given to him by Instagram.

“Here’s another gold from the good people at Instagram. Glad to share, the first Bollywood Actor (Male) to cross the 20 million followers milestone is yours truly. Thank you all once again for the love, sending lots of love and prayers your way,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the actor was seen celebrating the milestone with streamers and a boomerang video.

On the work front, Akshay’s recently released movie Gold is riding high at the box office. The film is yet another successful innings for Akshay at the box office after the success of his last two releases, PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Gold tells a fictionalised story of the unprecedented victory of Indian hockey team at 1948 Olympics. Apart from Akshay, Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. Reema Kagti, the helmer of movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd and Talaash, is the director of Gold.

The actor also has couple of movies like Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good News in his kitty.

