Akshay Kumar says he finds it tough to understand wife Twinkle’s language, shares video with daughter Nitara

Actor Akshay Kumar is holidaying at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and shared a video featuring daughter Nitara from there. Akshay and Nitara are feeding a few cows as they are filmed.

Akshay is seen feeding and petting a cow and encourages his daughter to follow suit. The 9-year-old seems scared and stays close to her father, later stepping away. While the actor was dressed in yellow hoodie and black trousers, his fans noticed his white beard. His daughter was dressed in peach-coloured sweatsuit. The song Mere Yaaraa from Akshay‘s film Sooryavanshi played in the background of the video.

The actor wrote, “Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees… it is a special joy to make your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be perfect)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this.”

Akshay earlier shared the column of wife Twinkle Khanna and wrote that he found it special. “I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language 😬 But this one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. “Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.” So true, so profound.”

Twinkle, actor-turned-author, has published three books. She is also a producer.