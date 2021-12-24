Akshay Kumar’s films expected to earn Rs 2000 cr in 2022: ‘Nothing is bankable’

If there’s one actor in Bollywood who remained undeterred by the pandemic, it has to be Akshay Kumar. The superstar shot an entire movie in Covid times (BellBottom), released one digitally (Laxmii) and got the audience back to the theatres (Sooryavanshi). At a glance, Akshay managed to entertain audience across mediums.

In an interview with Variety, Akshay said how taking to the OTT was a wise decision for him. “Initially I was a bit apprehensive as films for as long as I can remember have always been a big screen event. But once the pandemic set in, the thought of not showcasing your work at all was scary. And I also realized, if anything, you may have the opportunity to appeal to a wider, maybe different audience.”

Akshay’s releases were a mixed bag of genres, stories and characters. He however said he picks subjects based on his instincts. “My choice of films rests with the script – the genre is often secondary. I don’t really decide to do different movies of different genres one after the other and create a forced sense of variety in my choice of films. I always go by my instincts,” he told Variety.

Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming include historical biopic Prithviraj, gangster movie Bachchan Pandey, family drama Raksha Bandhan and action-adventure Ram Setu. At a glance, Akshay is set to give India’s entertainment industry in 2022, a business of over Rs 2000 crore. In the interview, he shared that “it’s testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king.”

“Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?”

Speaking about the way the pandemic affected his personal and professional life, Akshay added that it “helped remind me that I have reached a place in life, where I can do things because I want to, not because I have to.”