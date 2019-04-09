Kesari box office collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar film stays strong

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari improved its box office performance on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 143.02 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and native Pashtuns in 1897.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Kesari is decent… Will cross ₹ 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to ₹ 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz.”

He also tweeted, “#Kesari biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 105.86 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 29.66 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 143.02 cr. India biz.”

Kesari, now well into its third week, is successfully fending off newer films but this might not last for long. It needs consistent numbers if it has to cross the Rs 150 crore mark. The next week will have more releases, which will further diminish its presence in theaters.

The film received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars.

A part of Shubhra’s review reads, “What works for the film is its unapologetic embrace of loudness and lack of nuance: rousing speeches of patriotism keep breaking into the bloody action on the battlefield. Akshay gets the maximum, naturally; but the other soldiers do too.”

She added, “Some work has gone into outlining the other men, one of whom is clearly ‘lower caste’, who gets a teeka of equality, another who hasn’t had time for his suhagraat, and yet another who has just become a father.”