Akshay Kumar fights tears at Prithviraj trailer launch as he remembers late mother, answers if he’d show PM Modi the film

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj’s trailer was launched on Monday after long delays due to the pandemic. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj brings to life the story of the Rajput ruler Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan as detailed in Prithviraj Raso. It also stars Manushi Chillar in the role of his wife Queen Sanyogita. As he entered the stage, Akshay was seen talking about the importance of the film.

He got teary-eyed as he remembered his mother. “I want to say that in my 30 years of career, I am doing such a big historical for the first time. It’s a matter of pride for me that I was offered this film. Mera jeevan safal hogaya ke mujhe yeh mauka mila,” he shared.

Speaking to the host, Khiladi Kumar further said that he was given the book Prithviraj Raso by the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He added that as he got immersed in the text, he started understanding the mighty ruler. “I really want the world to know about this warrior. I want every child, not just in India but in the world to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film,” Akshay said, before getting all choked up.

See some photos from Prithviraj trailer launch:

Getting emotional as he fought tears, the actor added, “I wish my mother… If she was here, she would have been so proud.” Akshay Kumar’s mother passed away last year in September, a day before his birthday.

The Bollywood star further addressed the media that he would request the government to make the film compulsory viewing in school, so that the kids learn about. He said, “Everything you see in the film is true, it has indeed happened. But we don’t know about it. I really find it amusing. Dr saab (director) has been researching this for 18 years! That’s the amount of hard work he has put in the film.”

When a media person questioned if he would want to show Prithviraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay laughed to say, “If he would want to see the film, he can see it any time. Main kya dikhaunga.”

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij, Prithviraj will hit cinema halls on June 3.