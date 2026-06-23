Akshay Kumar: ‘Felt like slapping myself after a decade of doing only action films’

Akshay Kumar says he initially came to the industry with the sole aim to earn money but feels lucky to have had a career of 35 years where he got the chance to explore, reinvent and transform himself time and again.

Akshay said he realised after the first decade in the Hindi film industry that he was stuck in the action star image and needed to break out urgently. And he did that by exploring different genres such as comedy, drama, romance and horror comedy.

“Thirty-five years are a long time…. It is a one in a billion or million chance to have 35 years of career. I hope I go further and cross 40. The prayer is that I keep shooting just five minutes before my death. Initially, when I came to the industry, I only wanted to make money,” he told PTI in an interview.

The actor added, “But after that decade, when I saw my films, I felt like slapping myself. I had only done action roles and nobody thought I was capable of anything else. I realised that I needed to transform myself and I wanted to do different characters. I then did Here Pheri, Dhadkan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Toilet…Ek Prem Katha and Padman. I have kept transforming myself.”

Akshay Kumar likened himself to a building, saying he wants to keep “dismantling” and rebuilding himself. The 58-year-old actor said he feels lucky to have been a part of the industry, which has given him beyond what he ever dreamed or hoped for and he just wants to return the favour by doing as many films as possible.

“I know there are people who say ‘What’s the need to do four films in a year, why not one movie?’ But I say I want to work everyday. It is my duty to do at least four films so that there is more work and business in the industry. Hits and flops are part of the business but I have to deliver, I have to go to work and that’s what I have been doing,” he said.

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Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his second film of the year after Bhoot Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle. The new film, part of the Welcome franchise, releases on Friday and reunites Akshay with his Mohrra co-star Raveena Tandon as well as actors like Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and many more.

Asked how he would define stardom as someone who has been a popular star for much of his career, the actor said he is happy that he could make his parents proud.

“For me, stardom has always meant seeing the pride in my father’s eyes. He used to watch every one of my films 12-14 times in theatres. I have seen him take anyone along with him — even his office driver. He would ask, ‘Kya kar rahe ho? Kuch nahin? Mere bete ki film dekhi?’ and then take them to watch it. For me, watching my father proudly say, ‘My son is Akshay Kumar,’ was my biggest stardom. As time went by, I lost him. Then my mother was there. She also used to watch my films a lot. So that’s what stardom means to me.”

Now his children — Aarav and Nitara — watch his films but what they feel is different from the way the actor’s parents used to react, he said.

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“Children love their father. For them, their father is Superman. But when parents look at their children and see them achieve something, the joy they experience is on another level. That feeling is different,” Akshay said.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.