Akshay Kumar feels like a ‘hero’ as he wins soft toys for daughter Nitara at an amusement park. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lived his ‘best day ever’ on Monday with his daughter Nitara. He took her to an amusement park and spent some quality time with her. Also, he won her two soft toys and the smile that came on her face after getting those soft toys made Akshay feel like a ‘hero’.

Describing his experience at the amusement park, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”

Akshay posted a video where he is walking while holding Nitara’s hand. Both of them are seen carrying big soft toys with them. Looking at them, one of Akshay’s fans commented, “Cute Papa and his Princess ❤️” Another wrote, “Amazing actor and amazing father 😍😍.” One of the fans also wrote, “Awwwww that’s so sweet😍😍.” A lot of them also left heart emojis on the post.

Nitara is Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s younger child. The couple who got married in 2001 also has a son, Aarav.

Earlier, Twinkle had revealed how she plays a ‘dual’ role when Akshay travels for work. She said, “When my husband travels, I have to play the dual role. And it’s not really gender-based, like he’s the man, I’m the woman… But my weakness is that I’m an overthinker, and he’s a laidback person. And I feel that when the kids are there, they need a balance of both…”

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film Cuttputlli. He will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu which is scheduled to release later this year. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has Akshay in the role of an archaeologist.