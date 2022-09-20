scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar feels like a ‘hero’ as he wins soft toys for daughter Nitara at an amusement park. Watch

Akshay Kumar posted an adorable video of himself with daughter Nitara. The father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at an amusement park on Monday.

akshay kumar daughterAkshay Kumar shared an adorable video with daughter Nitara. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lived his ‘best day ever’ on Monday with his daughter Nitara. He took her to an amusement park and spent some quality time with her. Also, he won her two soft toys and the smile that came on her face after getting those soft toys made Akshay feel like a ‘hero’.

Describing his experience at the amusement park, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”

Also read |Swara Bhasker on Akshay Kumar’s movies: ‘Don’t agree with him due to the films he supports but…’

Akshay posted a video where he is walking while holding Nitara’s hand. Both of them are seen carrying big soft toys with them. Looking at them, one of Akshay’s fans commented, “Cute Papa and his Princess ❤️” Another wrote, “Amazing actor and amazing father 😍😍.” One of the fans also wrote, “Awwwww that’s so sweet😍😍.” A lot of them also left heart emojis on the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Nitara is Akshay and Twinkle Khanna’s younger child. The couple who got married in 2001 also has a son, Aarav.

Also read |Twinkle Khanna reveals how she and Akshay Kumar divide expenses: ‘I pay for the kids’ education’

Earlier, Twinkle had revealed how she plays a ‘dual’ role when Akshay travels for work. She said, “When my husband travels, I have to play the dual role. And it’s not really gender-based, like he’s the man, I’m the woman… But my weakness is that I’m an overthinker, and he’s a laidback person. And I feel that when the kids are there, they need a balance of both…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film Cuttputlli. He will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu which is scheduled to release later this year. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has Akshay in the role of an archaeologist.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:51:22 am
Next Story

Single-day record of 1.3 lakh passengers at Mumbai airport since Covid-19 pandemic

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement