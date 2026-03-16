‘From Rajesh Khanna, I learnt what not to do’: Akshay Kumar on why he chose Amitabh Bachchan over father-in-law as inspiration

Rajesh Khanna was the first actor to attain superstardom in the Hindi film industry. However, as quickly as the late veteran star rose to fame, his downfall—particularly after the rise of Amitabh Bachchan in the film industry during the 1970s—was equally brutal. Recently, Akshay Kumar called Amitabh his inspiration as an actor, but when asked why not his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna, the actor gave an intriguing reply.

Recently, during an interaction with India Today, Akshay was asked to name the actors who have inspired him the most. He took the names of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood. When he was then asked why he didn’t mention his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna, he responded, “I have learnt a lot from my father-in-law. I learnt from him what not to do. He used to actually sit me down and tell me about all the mistakes that he had done. He was the number one superstar that India had seen.”