Akshay Kumar’s fun family holiday comes to an end, check out all photos from the vacation

Akshay Kumar is a family man. The actor is known to do the most number of films in a year, but he also makes sure to give the right share of time to his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara. Khiladi Kumar was on a month- long vacation and he recently took to social media to share a few lovely snaps from the same.

Akshay wrote in the caption of the photo, “Another beautiful holiday comes to an end and before getting back to the grind, cherishing some precious moments from the past month…until the next one❤ #lifelines.” In the photo, the actor is seen in water with his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

At the start of the vacation, Akshay had shared a click of his little princess Nitara. Twinkle, who has joined the get-away a little later, had kept us posted with a number of moments from the summer vacation as well.

"Another beautiful holiday comes to an end and before getting back to the grind, cherishing some precious moments from the past month…until the next one❤ #lifelines," wrote Akshay Kumar with the photo.

"Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room #TheLittlePrince #bookworms," wrote Twinkle Khanna with this photo of her daughter.

Akshay Kumar was all smiles here.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's good times with friends.

Twinkle Khanna had also posted this photo with caption, "A perfect day at the beach-making sandcastles, making memories #stbarths."

"Up and down and up again-change, my old friend, is just another funfair ride," wrote Mrs Kumar as caption.

Twinkle shared a number of photos of herself during this vacation.

Twinkle Khanna had shared this photo with caption, "My little cub is busy mapping her way around the zoo #BossBaby."

Akshay Kumar had shared this photo on the occasion of #FathersDay

On work front, Akshay will be next seen in Gold along with Mouni Roy, as well as in Housefull 4.

