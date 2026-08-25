‘Family repercussions’: Producer on dropping Akshay Kumar from Barsaat with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Hindi movies alongside Lara Dutta in Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz, shortly after the women won international beauty pageants, Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively. The film was produced by Suneel Darshan and in a recent interview, Suneel recalled that he had planned another film with Priyanka and Akshay, alongside Bipasha Basu, but he had to remove Akshay from the project. He said that casting Priyanka and Akshay together could have led to “repercussions within his family.” The filmmaker added that Akshay, as a “married man should have been more responsible”, as Priyanka was single at the time.

‘Akshay and Priyanka couldn’t work together’

Suneel Darshan, in a chat with the YouTube channel Minutes of Masala, said that the film was titled Barsaat and that they had already shot the title song with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Following the song shoot, they had to take a break for a couple of months for some other work commitments but by the time they had to resume, Akshay requested him to postpone the film.

“By the time we had to resume the shoot, we found that there were some problems that were being blown up and we realised that both Akshay and Priyanka can’t do the film together,” he said. In the meantime, they had already worked together in Waqt, Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

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‘A married man should be more responsible’

Suneel added, “If they were to work together now, it could have led to “repercussions within his family.” The producer said that he was “very upset” about the turn of events and said, “I feel that when you are a professional, then there is a responsibility. You can’t be irresponsible. But what could we do about it?” Suneel said he was “shocked” when Akshay asked him to postpone the film, which wasn’t possible for him as he already had a unit of 100 people which was ready to shoot.

“I felt that a married man should be more responsible. Priyanka wasn’t married. So I thought that if I have to make a choice, Priyanka should remain in the film,” he said. Bobby Deol played the role that was previously being played by Akshay in the film.

In an earlier chat with YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Suneel had revealed that Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra had an affair, and when his wife, Twinkle Khanna, learnt about the same, she left his home. “Some rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds, and Twinkle had left his home. As an actor, you have to be responsible. If your wife has been an actress, she knows everything about the industry, and she has also worked with all the big stars. She knew everything,” he said.

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Priyanka Chopra was a ‘nautankibaaz’

Durding the interview with Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan also spoke about casting Priyanka in Andaaz and said that she came to meet him at his office, but he wasn’t impressed at first. “I had heard that she was Miss World, but so many people become Miss World,” he said. But as he started talking to her, she reminded him of veteran actor Rekha, and he was keen on casting her, with a few conditions. “I could see that her nose was not okay, so I asked what would be done about that because our film was going to start soon. So it was decided that she wouldn’t be working in the first schedule so she gets time,” he said and added, “She was prepared by the time we had to do our photo shoot.”

He said that while Lara Dutta had a better role in the film, Priyanka brought a “sizzle and vibe” that was “unimaginable.” He also recalled that during the shoot Priyanka was learning to dance and sometimes, she would practice from 7 am to midnight, so much so that her feet would be injured. “She was very hardworking, very dynamic. She knew she had to make it to the top. She was very nice through that journey,” he said.

Suneel then added with a laugh, “Ladkiyan nautankibaaz toh hoti hain voh toh thi (Women are a little dramatic so she was one as well).” When asked to elaborate on that, he laughed and said, “She was a little naughty.”

Priyanka Chopra has been working in Hollywood for the last few years. In India, she will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.