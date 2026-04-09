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Akshay Kumar revisits school days, recalls failing thrice; friend jokes he was busy chasing girls
Akshay Kumar invited his school friend on quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune and ended up revealing some interesting anecdotes about his school days.
Akshay Kumar is juggling multiple projects, and the superstar is also hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune. Akshay often engages in fun banter with contestants on the show, but this time, he invited a school friend and ended up revealing some interesting anecdotes about his school days.
While speaking to a contestant, Akshay pointed out his friend Jinesh in the audience and talked about their shenanigans during the time they went to kindergarten together.
Akshay Kumar recalls failing thrice
Akshay, who called himself a backbencher, revealed how he and his friend failed thrice in school. He said, “Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain (We have been together since kindergarten and we failed three times from KG to 9th standard).” Akshay’s comment had the whole audience erupt in laughter.
But Khiladi Kumar didn’t stop there. He went on to grill Jinesh and asked him why he failed in school. Jinesh was quick to put all the responsibility on Akshay and said, “Main aapke saath time spend karta tha, uski wajah se! (I used to spend all the time with you, that is why I failed).”
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Akshay Kumar, friend indulge in playful banter over school days
He pulled Jinesh’s leg by saying that his favourite hobby was to ride his cycle around town just to catch a glimpse of girls. The fun banter between the friends made the audience laugh, but Jinesh took the opportunity to pull Akshay’s leg and asked the audience, “Kya lagta hain, main dekhta tha ya yeh (Whom do you think was looking at girls, me or him?)”
Akshay gears up for Bhooth Bangla release
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bhooth Bangla. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, with whom Akshay has earlier worked in films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It will release in theatres on April 16.