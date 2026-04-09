Akshay Kumar revisits school days, recalls failing thrice; friend jokes he was busy chasing girls

Akshay Kumar is juggling multiple projects, and the superstar is also hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune. Akshay often engages in fun banter with contestants on the show, but this time, he invited a school friend and ended up revealing some interesting anecdotes about his school days.

While speaking to a contestant, Akshay pointed out his friend Jinesh in the audience and talked about their shenanigans during the time they went to kindergarten together.

Akshay Kumar recalls failing thrice

Akshay, who called himself a backbencher, revealed how he and his friend failed thrice in school. He said, “Hum log KG se saath mein hain aur KG se 9th grade ke beech mein hum log teen-teen baar fail hue hain (We have been together since kindergarten and we failed three times from KG to 9th standard).” Akshay’s comment had the whole audience erupt in laughter.