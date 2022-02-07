Akshay Kumar enjoys snowfall in Mussoorie, says have shot around the world but no place like it: ‘You’re a dream’

Akshay Kumar is currently filming in the scenic hill station of Mussoorie. He has shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying the snowfall from the window of a moving vehicle.

In the caption, Akshay praised the Uttarakhand town and said although he has filmed the most exotic locations in the world, he is yet to find a place like Mussoorie.

Called the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie lies in the Himalayan foothills and is around 35 kilometre from the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun.

“What else is being in love?! We call Uttarakhand Devbhoomi for a reason. Have shot in the most exotic locations in the world but Mussoorie – लाखों मिले, कोई भी ना तुम सा मिला ♥️ (I could find nobody like you),” Akshay’s caption read.

Devbhoomi means the abode of the gods.

Akshay had earlier shared a video of himself sauntering as the snowflakes gently fell around him. “Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you’re a dream to shoot in ♥️,” he had captioned the video.

While filming this project at least, Akshay’s work and vacation are not mutually exclusive.

As per the Times of India, Akshay is filming with Rakul Preet Singh in Mussoorie for the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Directed by Ram Kumar, the slasher film starred Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, and Saravanan. Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and Ramdoss featured in supporting roles. It was a commercial success.

The year 2022 is going to be a dream come true for Akshay fans, as it will be packed with the actor’s releases. He will be seen in projects like Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Gorkha.

He was last seen in Sooryavanshi last year, which was a massive hit and has been credited for reviving the Indian box office floundering under the weight of Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions.