scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Akshay Kumar enjoys ‘good old circus’ with Twinkle Khanna, likens ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ act to marriage

Akshay Kumar started his New Year by watching the 'good old circus' with his family.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle KhannAkshay Kumar equates 'maut ka kuan' to marriage in his recent post. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar on Monday took to social media to share how he and his family celebrated New Year by watching “the good old circus”. The actor also likened the ‘maut ka kuan’ act at the circus to marriage.

Akshay took to his social media accounts to post a video and revealed he watched a circus with his family on January 1. In the clip, Twinkle Khanna can be heard asking, “What is the act called”, to which Akshay replied twice, “Maut Ka Kuan.”

Akshay Kumar captioned the video, “Got my family to watch the good old circus yesterday. Wife asked me what this act is called. I wish I could say ‘marriage’ #MautKaKuan.”

Also read |Twinkle Khanna says her New Year resolution is to ‘set the bar low’, shares hilarious video: ‘Taking it a step further from Jesus….’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay and Twinkle’s Christmas too started on a hilarious note. Akshay, who was on a vacation in Goa with his family, posted a video of him pretending to play a guitar. The actor, who was in full Christmas spirit, also danced and lip synced a Christmas song. He wrote in the caption, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera.” Twinkle quickly replied in the comments section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Recently, on Twinkle Khanna’s 48th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a video of her singing and dancing. He wrote with the video, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna shared her New Year resolutions on Monday and requested fans to ‘set the bar low’ for 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...

Sharing a video, Twinkle said, “My New Year Resolution? Set the bar low. Setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next. Begin by first accepting that you aren’t going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn’t lose it last year. So plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas, when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water from wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 20:08 IST
Next Story

Mumbai woman tweets train ticket details, loses Rs 64,000

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close