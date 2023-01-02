Akshay Kumar enjoys ‘good old circus’ with Twinkle Khanna, likens ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ act to marriage

Akshay Kumar on Monday took to social media to share how he and his family celebrated New Year by watching “the good old circus”. The actor also likened the ‘maut ka kuan’ act at the circus to marriage.

Akshay took to his social media accounts to post a video and revealed he watched a circus with his family on January 1. In the clip, Twinkle Khanna can be heard asking, “What is the act called”, to which Akshay replied twice, “Maut Ka Kuan.”

Akshay Kumar captioned the video, “Got my family to watch the good old circus yesterday. Wife asked me what this act is called. I wish I could say ‘marriage’ #MautKaKuan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay and Twinkle’s Christmas too started on a hilarious note. Akshay, who was on a vacation in Goa with his family, posted a video of him pretending to play a guitar. The actor, who was in full Christmas spirit, also danced and lip synced a Christmas song. He wrote in the caption, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still – neither me, nor the camera.” Twinkle quickly replied in the comments section, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Recently, on Twinkle Khanna’s 48th birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a video of her singing and dancing. He wrote with the video, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna shared her New Year resolutions on Monday and requested fans to ‘set the bar low’ for 2023.

Sharing a video, Twinkle said, “My New Year Resolution? Set the bar low. Setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next. Begin by first accepting that you aren’t going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn’t lose it last year. So plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas, when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water from wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite.”