Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi take selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kaale kaale naina’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday took to his Instagram handle to drop a hilarious selfie with Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s poster in the background. The actors who were attending an event said that they were matching their black outfits with Aishwarya’s ‘Kaale kaale naina’. Emraan and Akshay are all set to star in the upcoming movie Selfiee.

The poster featuring Aishwarya was from the song “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli. Akshay wrote in the caption of the photo, “When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes 😎 #Selfiee @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” Earlier today, Akshay shared a new poster of the film Selfiee and revealed that the trailer will be released on January 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He wrote, “Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan!🏆#SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas.”

In the new poster, a kid is seen hugging Akshay Kumar’s giant poster while Emraan Hashmi is busy taking a selfie. People around them are seen celebrating. Nushrat Bharruccha, who also stars in the film, shared the new poster on Instagram and wrote, “Inke liye yeh sirf hero nahi, bhagwan hai!🏆Yeh koi aam kahani nahi, emotions aur drama se bharpur ek anokha daastan hai!”

Selfiee is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Diana Penty, Tisca Chopra, Fahim Fazli, Abhimanyu Singh, Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev and Kusha Kapila. The movie is all set to hit cinemas on February 24.