Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi dance on moving metro in Mumbai, fans joke, ‘Try this on local train’

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for the release of their film, Selfiee. The duo is going all out to promote the movie before it hits the theaters on February 24. Recently, they hopped on to the Mumbai metro and surprised the travellers with their impromptu performance on the film’s song “Main Khiladi”.

A video on social media shows Akshay and Emraan at the DN Nagar metro station in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their team who took care of their security. To catch the metro, the two actors ran towards the platform. Both of them opted for a casual outfit for this promotional gimmick. While Akshay wore a grey tracksuit, Emraan was wearing blue denim and a jacket.

As the metro started moving, Akshay and Emraan removed their face masks, revealing their identity. The travellers on the train looked pleasantly surprised to see the Bollywood stars. Later, the duo also danced on the song “Main Khiladi” which is a recreated version of Akshay’s earlier song, “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. They also obliged for selfies with their fans inside the metro train.

As the video was shared widely on social media, a few Instagram users joked about how this promotional activity was possible only in Mumbai’s metro. A comment on the video read, “Delhi metro me chadh k dikhao aise 😂😂😂 (try getting on the Delhi metro like this)”. Another Instagram user wrote, “Baap re kya kya karna pad raha hai ab promotion ke liye 😂 (What all they have to do for promotions)” One of the comments read, “They should go in local train phir malum padegaa.” A user added, “Dum hai to virar train mai aake dikhana….shyam 5 bje. (if you can, come to the Virar train at 5 pm).”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is a remake of Malayalam film Driving License, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The action drama with a dash of comedy also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.