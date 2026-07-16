‘Akshay Kumar must’ve been emotionally disturbed’: Paresh Rawal on Rs 25 cr Hera Pheri notice

Around this time, a major controversy erupted last year after Paresh Rawal announced that he would no longer be a part of Hera Pheri 3. In response, Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the film, sent a legal notice to Paresh seeking Rs 25 crore in damages, alleging breach of contract and sabotage of the project. The dispute, which stretched on for months with several twists and turns, was eventually resolved after Paresh reversed his decision and agreed to return to the film.

However, Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain mired in uncertainty, with legal disputes over the ownership of the franchise rights. Now, the veteran actor has opened up about what really transpired behind the scenes and explained why he had initially decided to walk away from the project.

‘Legal notice was an emotional reaction’

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Paresh clarified that his decision had nothing to do with Akshay Kumar personally. “No, it wasn’t about, ‘I’m uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.’ It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn’t commit.” Recalling his reaction after receiving the legal notice, Paresh said he was frustrated by being pulled into a legal dispute.

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“When the legal notice came, I thought, ‘Why am I getting dragged into legal issues? Am I here to enjoy making a film or to get caught up in this?’ I told myself I didn’t want to be a part of it anymore.” He also said he believes Akshay’s decision to sue him stemmed more from emotion than legal intent. “I genuinely believe the legal notice was an emotional reaction. It was probably a case of, ‘How could he say no to me?’ He must have been emotionally disturbed.”

When asked why Firoz A Nadiadwala’s approval never came through, Paresh maintained that it was an issue between the producer and Akshay Kumar, and one he never wanted to get involved in. “As for why Firoz’s approval never came, that was something between Akshay and Firoz. I never dug deeper into it.” He added, “There has never been any reason for Akshay and me to have a fallout. None at all.”

‘I’m married to that film’

Despite the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the film, Paresh said he remains committed to returning whenever the project finally goes on floors, irrespective of who directs or produces it. “Whenever Hera Pheri actually happens, I’ll do it. I’m married to that film. Whenever they make it, I’ll be there.”

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Asked whether he and Akshay eventually sat down to discuss the legal dispute and whether the superstar apologised for sending him the notice, Paresh suggested that the matter resolved itself without the need for a formal conversation. “We never really sat down and discussed it, but we worked together afterwards. Sometimes you don’t even need to say the words. That’s the gentlemanly way of resolving things.”

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Priyadarshan exits Hera Pheri 3

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 has suffered another setback. Director Priyadarshan recently confirmed that he is no longer associated with the proposed third instalment. Earlier this year, the filmmaker had expressed hope that the film would eventually materialise, even if not in 2026. However, he has now revealed that he has stepped away from the project altogether. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala was the first to announce Priyadarshan’s exit, following which the filmmaker confirmed the development himself.

“What Firoz has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present. To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screens due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant,” he told Hindustan Times.