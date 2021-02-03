Efforts being undertaken to resolve farmers’ issues are evident: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar urged the nation to "support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences." (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement slamming foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmer protests in India. In a tweet, Akshay urged the nation to “support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.”

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy with the shooting of Atrangi Re, retweeted MEA’s statement and added, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Suniel Shetty also retweeted MEA’s statement and wrote, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33.”

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”

Karan Johar posted on Twitter, “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether”

The MEA response came after international pop singer Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg extended support to the farmers’ protest. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag ‘#FarmersProtest’.

Soon, several other prominent international celebrities and activists also joined in.