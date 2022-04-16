Akshay Kumar draws flak for promoting pan masala brand with Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan; fans say ‘Akshay sir ne dil tod dia’

After Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar has joined Ajay Devgn in promoting a pan masala brand. Though the brand pulled off a casting coup by bringing the three stars of Bollywood together, fans of Kumar didn’t appreciate him endorsing the said brand. They pointed out how the actor promotes the idea of quitting cigarettes for the family and had earlier said he will never promote ‘guthka’.

The TVC features Devgn driving a car while Shah Rukh sits next to him. Shah Rukh then says, “Dekhein, kaun naya khiladi aaya hai (Let’s see who is this new player).” Then we are introduced to Kumar in the video, who holds a packet of ‘vimal elaichi’ which is cut open by a sword.

As the video was shared online on Vimal Elaichi’s Youtube and Instagram handle, several memes flooded the internet. An internet user commented on the video saying, “From “Herogiri yeh fu-fu karne mein nahi” to “Bolo zubaan kesari”, Akshay Kumar has come a long way…” Another added, “Akshay sir ne dil Tod diya (Akshay sir broke the heart).” A user also wrote, “Akshay kumar once said that he will not endorse guthka wine advertisements. Now he is doing it.”

Many dug out a video of Akshay Kumar where is seen saying that he will never promote products that pose any kind of threat to one’s health. In the video, he is heard saying, “I get a lot of offers from ‘ghutka’ companies and they would offer a handsome amount, but I reject them. I won’t promote anything wrong just for money.”