Akshay Kumar dons turban for Tinu Suresh Desai film, see first photo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film in London. A leaked photo from the sets of the yet-to-be-titled movie showed him sporting a red turban and dense beard. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will once again see Kumar essaying the role of a saviour. This time he will be saving people from a coal mine.

As per a Variety report, the leaked picture of Kumar is from the biopic on chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved the lives of 64 miners who were trapped in a flooded coal mine at Raniganj of West Bengal in 1989.

The movie is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar had earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai on the 2016 crime thriller Rustom. Desai was also the assistant director of Kumar’s 2015 film Baby.

Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his films Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, both scheduled to hit theatres this year.