Akshay Kumar donates Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA

Akshay Kumar has sent Rs 3000 directly to the accounts of 1500 cine and TV artistes. (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar). Akshay Kumar has sent Rs 3000 directly to the accounts of 1500 cine and TV artistes. (Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar).

Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 45 lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to help those who are badly hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA , Amit Behl confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Behl said, “The initiative to approach Akshay Kumar was taken up by one of the committee members and Ayub Khan. Ayub spoke to Jaaved Jaaferi and Sajid Nadiadwala about the problems of our cine employees. We then approached Akshay Kumar and he immediately agreed to help us.”

He added, “Akshay Kumar has sent Rs 3000 directly to bank accounts of 1500 cine and TV workers. Additional to this amount of 45 lakh, the star has said that he is willing to help more cine employees and that we should just send him their bank accounts. Even Sajid Nadiadwala has also come forward to help. He has asked us to help him with a list of people who have not received help yet.”

There are about 10000 cine and TV employees attached to CINTAA, and the process of sending money to all the members in need is underway.

