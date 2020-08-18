scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Top news

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of Akshay Kumar and thanked the actor.

By: PTI | Guwahati | Published: August 18, 2020 9:50:58 pm
akshay kumar photosAkshay Kumar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards Assam flood relief. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged the generosity of the actor and thanked him, it stated.

“The actor has always been a friend of the people of Assam and his help would go a long way in easing the ordeal of the people facing the flood,” the chief minister said.

1x1

The Bollywood superstar had last year donated Rs 2 crore towards flood relief, the statement said.

Assam faced a devastating flood this year. 138 people lost their lives, while several lakh people were affected across 28 districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

meghna gulzar, asim riaz, himanshi khurana, sonam kapoor
Celebrity social media photos: Anil Kapoor, Asim Riaz, Hina Khan and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement