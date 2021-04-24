Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation: ‘Wish we get out of this crisis soon’

Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. Gambhir on Saturday evening thanked Akshay via Twitter. He called him “a ray of hope” in the current situation. “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless,” the tweet read.

In response to Gambhir’s tweet, the actor replied, “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless 🙏🏻 #InThisTogether @ggf_india — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2021

As soon as Akshay Kumar replied to Gautam Gambhir’s tweet, fans hailed the actor’s contribution. “I hope other people will take inspiration from Akshay Kumar and help people,” wrote one of the fans while another fan mentioned, “I am feeling very proud of you. Love you.”

Akshay tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. He shared a note on Instagram that read, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.” The actor also informed fans that he was hospitalised “as a precautionary measure under medical advice.”

On April 12, Twinkle Khanna informed fans that Akshay Kumar is ‘safe and sound’. “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #Allizwell,” she wrote along with a picture on Instagram.

On the work front, Akshay has several interesting projects in his kitty like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Prithviraj.