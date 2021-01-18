Akshay Kumar donates for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, asks fans to contribute

Akshay Kumar posted a video on Twitter asking people to make the contribution. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter/Screengrab)

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday urged his fans to contribute towards the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, after the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.

Kumar took to Twitter and shared a video, writing that he has donated his share for the construction.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that the construction of our grand temple of Shri Ram has begun in Ayodhya… Now it is our turn to contribute. I have started, hope you will join too. Jai Siyaram,” the actor wrote.

बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है…अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

In the video, the 53-year-old actor said people should contribute what they feel comfortable with and take part in building the “historic , grand temple.”

“I have started, now I am sure you will join me too. So that the coming generations keep getting inspired to follow the life, path and message of lord Ram,” he added.

On Diwali of 2020, Kumar announced his film, Ram Setu. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

In December last year, Kumar also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Mumbai and discussed Ram Setu.