Akshay Kumar ‘doesn’t want to do’ Welcome to The Jungle, but ‘crores come in the way’. Watch teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, has finally been released. The film, slated to hit theatres on June 26, serves as the spiritual third installment in the popular Welcome franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble entertainer boasts a massive cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and late actor Pankaj Dheer, among others.

The teaser opens with a quirky disclaimer reading, “In the making of this film, no animals were used,” before hilariously adding, “Except some horses and us donkeys.”