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Akshay Kumar ‘doesn’t want to do’ Welcome to The Jungle, but ‘crores come in the way’. Watch teaser
The makers tease the audience with the line: “Fake film, real jungle, real danger and real idiots.” The teaser also briefly reveals a gorilla, adding to the absurd comedy.
The much-awaited teaser of Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, has finally been released. The film, slated to hit theatres on June 26, serves as the spiritual third installment in the popular Welcome franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble entertainer boasts a massive cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and late actor Pankaj Dheer, among others.
The teaser opens with a quirky disclaimer reading, “In the making of this film, no animals were used,” before hilariously adding, “Except some horses and us donkeys.”
What follows is a chaotic, war-like setup featuring soldiers armed with guns and a team crossing through a border area. The teaser hints that the story revolves around filmmaking, with Paresh Rawal playing a director while Akshay Kumar appears to portray the film’s hero. Soon after, glimpses of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani trekking through a dense jungle add to the madness.
The makers tease the audience with the line: “Fake film, real jungle, real danger and real idiots.” The teaser also briefly reveals a gorilla, adding to the absurd comedy.
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One of the standout moments comes when Akshay Kumar says, “I don’t want to do this film,” to which Tusshar Kapoor responds, “Brother, they are paying us crores of money.” A frustrated Akshay then remarks, “Money always comes in between.”
The teaser ends on a hilarious note with Suniel Shetty shooting at Akshay Kumar and asking, “Why are you not dying?” Akshay hilariously replies, “Main marne mein jaan daal raha hu (I am adding life to the death scene)!” leaving Suniel stunned as he says, “Who puts life into a dying scene?”
The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has especially struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comment section with excitement. One fan wrote, “Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar are looking the best!” while another commented, “After De Dana Dan, Akki × Suniel Shetty banter is finally back!”
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