Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want IT department snooping around his house: ‘Daddy sikha ke gaye the tax bharte rehna’

Actor Akshay Kumar said that he is proud of being a diligent tax-payer, and credited his late father for having left him with this guidance. In an interview, Akshay said that he is admired by the tax department because he is honest about paying his dues. According to Forbes reports in 2015 and 2019, Akshay was one of the highest paid entertainers in the world, with earnings of $48.5 million.

Akshay will appear on AajTak’s Seedhi Baat on Friday evening, and promos for the interview showed him reacting to his stature as one of the country’s highest tax-payers. He said, “Aap apna tax bharoge toh woh baat karenge. Mujhe bahut achha lagta hai ek accountant ka ladka apne taxes barabar deta hai. Mereko daddy yehi sikha ke gaye the ki beta tax apna acchi tara bharte rehna. Main nahi chahta ki ghar pe koi aaye yeh poochhne ki ghar pe kahaan maal chhupa rakha hai aapne (If you pay your taxes then they will talk. I am proud that an accountant’s son pays his taxes properly. My dad taught me to pay my taxes. I don’t want anyone to come to my house and ask where I have hidden the money).”

In the same interview, Akshay will also discuss the possibility of his son Aarav joining the film industry, and reflected on the death of his mother, Aruna. He held back tears as he was reminded that none of his films have worked at the box office after her passing.

Akshay also said that he has applied for an Indian passport after years of facing criticism for holding Canadian citizenship. “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…,” he said.

The actor’s new film, Selfiee, was released in theatres today. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, and is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence.