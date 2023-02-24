scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want IT department snooping around his house: ‘Daddy sikha ke gaye the tax bharte rehna’

Akshay Kumar reacted to his reputation as being one of the country's highest tax-payers, and said that he is honouring his late father's wishes.

akshay kumar flop moviesAkshay Kumar can be seen in Selfiee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want IT department snooping around his house: ‘Daddy sikha ke gaye the tax bharte rehna’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Akshay Kumar said that he is proud of being a diligent tax-payer, and credited his late father for having left him with this guidance. In an interview, Akshay said that he is admired by the tax department because he is honest about paying his dues. According to Forbes reports in 2015 and 2019, Akshay was one of the highest paid entertainers in the world, with earnings of $48.5 million.

Akshay will appear on AajTak’s Seedhi Baat on Friday evening, and promos for the interview showed him reacting to his stature as one of the country’s highest tax-payers. He said, “Aap apna tax bharoge toh woh baat karenge. Mujhe bahut achha lagta hai ek accountant ka ladka apne taxes barabar deta hai. Mereko daddy yehi sikha ke gaye the ki beta tax apna acchi tara bharte rehna. Main nahi chahta ki ghar pe koi aaye yeh poochhne ki ghar pe kahaan maal chhupa rakha hai aapne (If you pay your taxes then they will talk. I am proud that an accountant’s son pays his taxes properly. My dad taught me to pay my taxes. I don’t want anyone to come to my house and ask where I have hidden the money).”

Also read |Emotional Akshay Kumar holds back tears as he’s told none of his films have worked after mother’s death: ‘Chal, aage chal’

In the same interview, Akshay will also discuss the possibility of his son Aarav joining the film industry, and reflected on the death of his mother, Aruna. He held back tears as he was reminded that none of his films have worked at the box office after her passing.

Akshay also said that he has applied for an Indian passport after years of facing criticism for holding Canadian citizenship. “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…,” he said.

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invas...

The actor’s new film, Selfiee, was released in theatres today. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, and is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:24 IST
Next Story

DE-CIX Mumbai enhanced with business-class connectivity to Microsoft Services

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close