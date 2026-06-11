Akshay Kumar dismisses Welcome To The Jungle salary rumour; opens up about retirement

The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. The event turned emotional as Akshay Kumar opened up about retirement and paid tribute to late Neeraj Vora and Pankaj Dheer.

Akshay Kumar on his thoughts about retirement

At the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts about retiring and said, “I do feel like retiring sometimes; this thought comes to me at 4 am when I wake up. But in five seconds, I remember I have to be on a shoot, where 300 people are waiting for me. Then I tell myself I will think about retirement the next day; 36 years have passed doing this. If I retire, what will happen. I will become an electrician, dog walker, gardener, etc. So I feel it’s better if I go to work and not retire. I try to spend time with family. After one day, they asked me when will I return to work. I find the word retire very wrong. A person should retire five seconds before dying. If you want a long life, keep working.”