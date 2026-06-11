Akshay Kumar dismisses Welcome To The Jungle salary rumour; opens up about retirement

The trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle turned emotional as Akshay Kumar opened up about retirement and paid tribute to late Neeraj Vora and Pankaj Dheer.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJun 11, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Welcome To The Jungle actor Akshay Kumar opens up about retirementWelcome To The Jungle actor Akshay Kumar opens up about retirement.
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The trailer of Welcome To The Jungle was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. The event turned emotional as Akshay Kumar opened up about retirement and paid tribute to late Neeraj Vora and Pankaj Dheer.

Akshay Kumar on his thoughts about retirement

At the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts about retiring and said, “I do feel like retiring sometimes; this thought comes to me at 4 am when I wake up. But in five seconds, I remember I have to be on a shoot, where 300 people are waiting for me. Then I tell myself I will think about retirement the next day; 36 years have passed doing this. If I retire, what will happen. I will become an electrician, dog walker, gardener, etc. So I feel it’s better if I go to work and not retire. I try to spend time with family. After one day, they asked me when will I return to work. I find the word retire very wrong. A person should retire five seconds before dying. If you want a long life, keep working.”

Akshay Kumar’s tribute to Neeraj Vohra and Pankaj Dheer

At the event, Akshay Kumar also shared how Welcome To The Jungle’s story was written by Neeraj Vohra. Dismisssing rumors about charging just Rs 1.7 crore for the film, Akshay said, “Whoever told you I charged Rs 1.7 crore for this film, I didn’t even charge that much. This film for me was important because it’s story is written by Neeraj Vohra. I have always said in my interviews that I have learnt a lot in comedy from Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Vohra. Neeraj taught me a lot. I have known Firoz Nadiadwala for 36 years. I would go to him in my struggling days.”

He also spoke about Pankaj Dheer and said, “I worked with Pankaj Dheer sahab in my first film. He was the villain and this one is his last film. I love you Pankaj wherever you are.”

Watch – Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar and a game of how many actors can you spot

About Welcome To The Jungle

Besides Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on June 26.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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