Akshay Kumar dismisses report he agreed to cut Bell Bottom fee by Rs 30 crores

Akshay Kumar on Monday refuted rumours that he has cut his acting fees of Rs 117 crores for Bell Bottom by Rs 30 crores after producer Vashu Bhagnani requested. A report cited that Vashu made the request to the superstar owing to the loss that delay in Bell Bottom’s release has caused him.

“Bell Bottom was supposed to release in the month of April, however, due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the release has been deferred. The delay was not accounted for and also resulted in a spike in the budget of Bell Bottom.

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! 🙄🥴 https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to shut down the report, writing, “What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!” Vashu Bhagnani also tweeted, refuting the report. “No Truth to this news at all,” the producer wrote.

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tiwari, also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, the film is touted to be a spy thriller. It was initially supposed to release in April. Besides Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment is also the producer on Bell Bottom.