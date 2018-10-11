Akshay Kumar shares video of mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia dancing in Italy

Akshay Kumar shared a video of Dimple Kapadia as she danced on a song from her film Bobby.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took a short break from their hectic schedule and flew to Italy with daughter Nitara and Twinkle’s mother and yesteryear beauty Dimple Kapadia. While the fans of Khiladi Kumar were gushing over his picture-perfect clicks from the beautiful city, the actor shared another post but this time it featured not him or Twinkle but the ageless beauty Kapadia.

In the video shared by Akshay, Dimple was seen twirling and swaying on the streets of Italy. As a musician played the tunes of Dimple Kapadia’s Bollywood debut Bobby, the 61-year-old actor broke into dance and son-in-law Akshay captured the moment in his camera lens. He captioned the video, “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly.”

When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly pic.twitter.com/ZJtfIza5Fw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2018

Resharing Akshay’s post, Twinkle wrote about her mother, “The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow – Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia.”

Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 and established herself as a trendsetter in the 80s. She did more than 80 films including Saagar, Jaanbaz, Ram Lakhan, Prahaar, Ajooba and Dil Chahta Hai among others. She won the National Award for her 1993 film Rudaali. She was last seen on the silver screen in 2015 release Welcome Back.

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara in Italy. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has just returned from the shoot of Housefull 4 in Rajasthan. Twinkle has recently released her third book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She has also been supporting the MeToo movement that has taken over the country and also talked to her mother Dimple about it. She tweeted, “Hearing stories,identifying in different ways has led to a churning within,long conversations,talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women.Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it.A shout out to all the brave women making the world safer #MeToo.”

