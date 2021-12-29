Akshay Kumar takes a dig at Kapil Sharma as comedian brings up his big earnings: ‘That’s why I call him my CA…’

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan featured on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Atrangi Re. Comedian Kapil Sharma took several playful digs at Akshay’s Sooryavanshi promotions, and asked if Sara ever took advice from dad Saif Ali Khan for working with Akshay. There were also several jokes about Akshay working with Taimur after Sara and Saif.

Kapil referred to Katrina Kaif’s name in Sooryavanshi was Rhea Sooryavanshi, and mentioned that Sara’s name in Atrangi Re was Rinku Sooryavanshi. “How long will you keep promoting Sooryavanshi?” Akshay gave the example of making sugarcane and said that till he doesn’t squeeze all the juice out of the film, he will continue promoting the film.

Kapil Sharma also took a fun dig at Akshay for the money that he has been earning from his recent slew of films. Akshay responded by asking the audience, “Now all of you know, why I call him a CA? He knows about my money. He knows how much I’ve to take from people.”

Akshay plays a magician in Atrangi Re. Kapil then proceeded to ask if he made all the money from the producers disappear, which left Akshay and Sara in splits. Akshay reacted by quoting the Gita, “What’s yours today, is mine tomorrow.” Kapil then asked if Akshay ever did magic tricks for his children’s parties at home. The actor answered, “If there are a few of them, I turn magician. But if there are more, I call from outside.”

Akshay Kumar has worked with Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan in numerous films, back in the 90’s. Kapil Sharma if she ever asked Saif for tips, like never being late to the sets. So Sara answered, “I already knew that, so I didn’t need that tip. But he did tell me that I would have a lot of fun, which I did have on the sets.” Sara then recalled how Akshay fed her ‘lassan’ (garlic), pretending that it was prasad (holy sweets). Akshay retaliated, “You felt bad? You fell sick?” Sara answered, “A little bit!” Akshay continued, “Swear on your career that you ate it.” Sara changed track, “I would have felt sick if I ate it!”

Kapil then asked Akshay, as he has worked with Saif and now Sara, which of the two generations was more prepared. “I think this generation is more prepared. When we came, we weren’t so prepared. We were learning and gaining experience, after 60-70 films we got experience. These people seem to have that already, the moment they enter showbiz.”

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film is streaming on Disney Plus+ Hotstar.