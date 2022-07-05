scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Akshay Kumar denies joining politics, says he is 'very happy' making movies

When asked if he wants to join politics, Akshay Kumar shared that he has no interest in it, and is happy making movies.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 9:42:49 am
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar implied that he has no interest in joining politics. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor-producer Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in YRF’s Samrat Prithviraj, was recently asked if he has any ambitions of joining politics, but the actor said that he is “very happy” making movies. Akshay will next be seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

Talking about joining politics, Akshay said, “I am very happy making films… As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan,” reported PTI.

Akshay added that he produces three-four commercial films in a year. “I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” he said. Akshay was at a book launch event in London, where he is presently holidaying with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. Twinkle had earlier shared photos and Instagram Stories from London, where they attended Adele’s concert and participated in the pride march.

Akshay has had a disappointing 2022 so far as both his films, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, failed miserably at the box office. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 49.98 crore at the box office and the YRF film earned Rs 68.05 crore domestically.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar spoke about Raksha Bandhan and shared that he agreed to do the film even before ‘hearing’ the full script. “Aanand ji narrated two lines of the story in the morning at my office, saying there are four sisters and this is the situation. I said yes to it. Some stories are universal and they touch you within five minutes (of narration). Even with Good Newwz, within three to five minutes I liked it and said okay to it. If somebody else had listened to this story (Raksha Bandhan), they would have said yes to it,” he said.

After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has Ram Setu, Selfiee, Gorkha, OMG 2, and the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru lined up.

