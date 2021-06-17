scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Akshay Kumar dances, plays volleyball with BSF Jawans in Kashmir. Watch

Akshay Kumar spent a day with BSF Jawans, and shared photos on his Instagram account. The actor played a game of volleyball and also danced to his hits.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 5:56:04 pm
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar spent a day with BSF Jawans (Instagram/ Akshay Kumar, Twitter/ BSF Kashmir)

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude for the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF), as he visited Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared a photo with the officers, and said his heart is filled with ‘nothing but respect’. He wrote, “Spent a memorable day with the bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect.” Apart from clicking photos with them, Akshay also danced with the jawans and locals from the area.

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs. The official Twitter handle of BSF posted pictures from the ceremony.

Going by the photos, Akshay played a game of volleyball with them and wrote in the visitor’s book as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bell Bottom, which will come out in theatres on July 27. The actor is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.

