Akshay Kumar dances, plays volleyball with BSF Jawans in Kashmir. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude for the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF), as he visited Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared a photo with the officers, and said his heart is filled with ‘nothing but respect’. He wrote, “Spent a memorable day with the bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect.” Apart from clicking photos with them, Akshay also danced with the jawans and locals from the area.

He also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs. The official Twitter handle of BSF posted pictures from the ceremony.

DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana paid floral tributes in a solemn wreath laying ceremony to Seema Praharis who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Actor Akshay Kumar also accompanied DG BSF & paid homage to the fallen braves. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/4zu9BD1jLj — BSF (@BSF_India) June 17, 2021

Going by the photos, Akshay played a game of volleyball with them and wrote in the visitor’s book as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bell Bottom, which will come out in theatres on July 27. The actor is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.