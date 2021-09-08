Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies: ‘Unbearable pain at core of my existence’

Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother Aruna Bhatia’s death on Wednesday morning as he shared an emotional note. The actor wrote on Twitter, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

She was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital a few days ago. Akshay, who was shooting abroad for his film Cinderella, rushed back to India to be with her. On Monday, Akshay had posted, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

Nimrat Kaur and Ajay Devgn are among those who condoled her death. In a message to Akshay, Ajay wrote, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼.” Nimrat tweeted, “So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 @akshaykumar.”

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Akshay’s mother is unwell. She is hospitalised in Mumbai. Akshay had to fly back from the shoot,” a source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com earlier.