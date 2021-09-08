scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies: ‘Unbearable pain at core of my existence’

Akshay Kumar confirmed the news of his mother Aruna Bhatia’s death on social media. The actor wrote that ‘she was my core’ in an emotional tribute. Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur shared their tributes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 8, 2021 10:20:58 am
Akshay Kumar mother Aruna Bhatia diesAkshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother Aruna Bhatia’s death on Wednesday morning as he shared an emotional note. The actor wrote on Twitter, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

She was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital a few days ago. Akshay, who was shooting abroad for his film Cinderella, rushed back to India to be with her. On Monday, Akshay had posted, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

Also read |Akshay Kumar requests fans to pray for his mother: 'Very tough time for me and my family'

Nimrat Kaur and Ajay Devgn are among those who condoled her death. In a message to Akshay, Ajay wrote, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼.” Nimrat tweeted, “So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 @akshaykumar.”

 

Akshay’s mother is unwell. She is hospitalised in Mumbai. Akshay had to fly back from the shoot,” a source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt sonu sood ananya panday
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement