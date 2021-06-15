Akshay Kumar confirms Bell Bottom release date, to release in theatres

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is ready for a theatrical release on July 27. The Bollywood actor made the announcement on Tuesday, leaving fans excited who’ve been awaiting an official confirmation on the same. Bell Bottom has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari, and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

Akshay took to his social media handles and posted a clip of his character of a RAW agent walking past a board with the release date written on it. His caption read, “I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July.”

Bell Bottom’s shooting was wrapped up last year, as soon as productions resumed post the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The espionage thriller was previously scheduled to have a big screen release on May 28 but got postponed due to the second wave of the virus this year.

The makers of Bell Bottom had recently, rejected all reports that the film was heading for an OTT premiere. Its production house, Vasu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, released a statement for the same.

Akshay Kumar had last year, also revealed a teaser of Bell Bottom, giving a speak peek into the world of this spy thriller.