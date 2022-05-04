‘My first shot ever was an action sequence in Ooty’: Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Indian cinema, watch

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar recently got a lovely surprise from Yash Raj Film studios that is bankrolling one of his next releases, Prithviraj. As the movie is on the brink of release, YRF gifted Akshay Kumar a unique poster upon completing 30 years in Indian cinema.

The said poster featured Akshay’s Prithviraj character dressed in his costume and armed with a sword, even as the background was made up of posters of all the films Akshay has done till date. The actor shared the video clip of the same on his Twitter page with a caption that read, “30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June.”

In the clip, Akshay also reminisced about his first film Saugandh, which was helmed by Raj N Sippy, and also starred Shantipriya. The movie hit cinemas in January, 1991. “Pehla shot action ka diya tha ooty mein,” Akshay is heard saying in the video. The actor then went on to thank producer and YRF head Aditya Chopra for the sweet gesture.

Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi had recently revealed that he had lived the story of the Rajput emperor for 18 long years, before finally getting a chance to tell the story on the big screen. Earlier, Akshay had also spoken about playing Prithviraj Chauhan, calling the movie a tribute to his heroism. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” he had said at the time.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a slew of films lined up for release, including Prithviraj, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, and Selfiee.