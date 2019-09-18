Akshay Kumar commutes ‘like a boss’ by taking Mumbai Metro

Akshay Kumar recently shared a video on his Twitter handle where the actor can be seen travelling via Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic.

He shared the video with the caption, “My ride for today, the @MumMetro …travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic 😎”

In the video, Akshay Kumar shared that he was shooting in Ghatkopar and had to travel to Versova and his GPS said that the trip would take over two hours by road. That is when his Good News director Raj Mehta suggested that they should take the Metro. The Kesari actor was hesitant at first but then decided to risk it. They took a couple of security guards and boarded the Metro and managed to cover the two-hour distance in 20 minutes.

Akshay was visibly thrilled as he shared the video. The train looked quite crowded but it seemed like the passengers were quite distracted to notice that they were travelling with a celebrity.

Akshay Kumar also pointed out that since the Metro is elevated, the rainfall does not affect its frequency.

On the work front, Akshay is looking forward to the release of Housefull 4 and Good News. He is also working on Sooryavansham, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey.