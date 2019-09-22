Akshay Kumar collaborates with B Praak for a single

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to collaborate with Punjabi musician B Praak for the latter’s new music video. According to a source, the song will be a romantic track featuring the Khiladi Kumar with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon.

“Akshay has many exciting projects in his kitty this year which also include a special music video for singer B Praak’s brand new single. He will be sharing the screen space with his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. The gorgeous and highly talented Nupur is not only known as the actress’ sister but is also famous for her beautiful voice which has garnered many fans on Youtube. According to reports, the music video is written by lyricist Jaani and can be expected to have sad and romantic undertones,” a source informed.

In the past, Akshay had collaborated with B Praak for his film Kesari, which released earlier this year. His song “Teri Mitti” received overwhelming response. Later, the musician also collaborated with actor Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi for a single titled “Pachtaoge,” which again became a chartbuster.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty. After the successful Mission Mangal, the actor will appear in Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News, Laxmmi Bomb (with Kiara Advani) and Housefull 4.