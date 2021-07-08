Akshay Kumar clicks Sara Ali Khan’s flawless photo on the sets of Atrangi Re

Akshay Kumar is a man of many talents. Apart from being one of Bollywood’s favourite actors, looks like he’s turning into a sought after photographer too. This, we know from Sara Ali Khan’s latest photograph on Instagram, which the fans believe is a flawless click.

The close-up shot is from the sets of Sara’s upcoming film Atrangi Re, where she is teaming up with Akshay for the first time. The film also stars Dhanush. In her caption, she wrote, “Thought these days would never end. #bts #atrangire. @akshaykumar sir.”

Sara has been sharing a lot of clicks from the sets of Atrangi Re, that was mostly shot during the coronavirus pandemic. The cast wrapped up its shooting in March this year. It is eyeing for a release in the coming months.

Touted to be a romantic drama, Atrangi Re has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Speaking about collaborating with the filmmaker, Sara told indianexpress.com, “Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me.”

Sara also spoke on her experience of sharing screen space with Akshay and Dhanush. She said, “There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated.”