Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Akshay Kumar breaks cinder blocks with a hammer as man lies underneath: ‘This reminds me of my beginning’

At a Kudo tournament in Gujarat, Akshay Kumar was seen breaking cinder blocks placed on another person. Watch video:

Akshay Kumar- Kudo- BardoliAkshay Kumar felicitated Kudo champs in Gujarat's Bardoli on Wednesday. (Photos: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, after receiving a mixed response for his Diwali release Ram Setu, went to Gujarat to celebrate the Gujarati New Year with Kudo champions at the 14th edition of the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament, which was held in a village called Bardoli. The championship drew over 3000 participants.

The actor was seen interacting with the participants, felicitating them and showing off his action chops as he performed some Kudo moves himself. He was seen breaking cinder blocks (huge cement blocks) placed on another person with a hammer. Watch video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Along with the video, Akshay wrote a heartfelt note, which read, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

Akshay’s fans were impressed with his performance at the tournament and lauded him for motivating young children to take up martial arts.

Also read |Akshay Kumar: An underwhelming year for the star but trade optimistic ‘one-man industry’ is just a blockbuster away

The gold medal winners at this tournament will be participate in the 2023 Kudo Asia championship and Kudo World Cup in Japan. Additionally, 10 extraordinary fighters (selected by Akshay and his team) will be sponsored and sent for a one-month training camp to Thailand to help increase India’s chances at the Kudo World Cup.

Akshay Kumar has been associated with Kudo and other martial arts from the very beginning of his career. He himself is trained in different forms of martial arts like Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai and more. Kudi is a Japanese hybrid martial arts and combat sport. Akshay is actively involved in not only Kudo, but his institute teaches free self-defence classes to girls in several parts of rural India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:20:32 am
