‘Going for jog’: Akshay Kumar caught Saif outside Kareena’s room at 4 am during Tashan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan took the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. During the episode, Akshay had host Amitabh Bachchan and Saif in splits when he recalled catching Saif stepping out of Kareena Kapoor’s room during the shoot of Tashan.

Amitabh Bachchan asks Saif about Kareena Kapoor

During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan brought up Saif and Kareena’s relationship and asked the actor whether their romance began while they were shooting for Tashan in 2008.

He asked, “The love story between you and your wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is this true?”

Saif confirmed the story, replying, “Yes, sir.”