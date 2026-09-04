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‘Going for jog’: Akshay Kumar caught Saif outside Kareena’s room at 4 am during Tashan
Akshay Kumar recalled catching Saif Ali Khan leaving Kareena Kapoor's room during Tashan, leaving Amitabh Bachchan and Saif in splits.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan took the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. During the episode, Akshay had host Amitabh Bachchan and Saif in splits when he recalled catching Saif stepping out of Kareena Kapoor’s room during the shoot of Tashan.
Amitabh Bachchan asks Saif about Kareena Kapoor
During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan brought up Saif and Kareena’s relationship and asked the actor whether their romance began while they were shooting for Tashan in 2008.
He asked, “The love story between you and your wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is this true?”
Saif confirmed the story, replying, “Yes, sir.”
Bachchan then turned his attention to Akshay, who was also part of Tashan. Since Akshay had been around during the film’s shoot, Big B asked whether he had witnessed some of the early moments of Saif and Kareena’s relationship.
Akshay remembered that he would wake up at around 4:30 in the morning while shooting for Tashan. Kareena’s room, he revealed, was right next to his.
“So sir, I used to wake up at 4:30 in the morning. Kareena’s room was right next door. One day, suddenly this door opened, and this gentleman (Saif) came out. Then I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Nothing, we are both going for a jog.'”
According to Akshay, Saif explained his presence by saying that he and Kareena were heading out for an early morning jog.
Saif immediately played along with the story on KBC, repeating, “Yes! Early morning jog.”
Akshay then jokingly said, “So he had come to wake her up to go for a jog.”
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Saif and Kareena started dating on the sets of Tashan. They eventually married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.
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Amitabh Bachchan reveals his connection to Kareena’s family
During the same episode, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that Saif is connected to his family through Kareena Kapoor.
“Many people don’t know this, but he is related to me,” Big B stated. Saif appeared surprised and asked, “Me?”
Bachchan went on to explain the family connection: “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan.”
Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Nikhil Nanda, meanwhile, is the son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda and is married to Shweta Bachchan.
Bachchan then jokingly wondered how he and Kareena should address each other given the extended family connection.
“So, now I want to know, how should I address Kareena? What will Kareena call me?”
Saif responded with a quick-witted remark: “Thank god that’s not a question on KBC,” leaving Bachchan and Akshay laughing.
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi in key roles.
The crime thriller is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.
The film is scheduled to release worldwide on Friday, September 11.
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