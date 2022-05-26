scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Akshay Kumar can’t stop praising Manushi Chhillar’s ‘sharp memory’: ‘She memorises everyone’s dialogues’

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Prithviraj.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 8:15:30 pm
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The team of Prithviraj will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The historical drama features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan and Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita. During their appearance on the comedy show, the actors had great things to say about each other.

Akshay said, “If I talk about Manushi, she has such a sharp memory. She used to memorise all dialogues, hers, mine as well as other actors. She could remember the toughest of words.”

Manushi Chhillar said that while she loves Akshay Kumar’s comedy films, she feels Prithviraj is his best film to date. She said, “I am a big fan of sir’s comedy and the few comedy films that sir has done. But, after watching Prithviraj I can definitely say that Prithviraj is my favorite film of sir.”

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also join the team on Kapil Sharma’s show. The channel has released a few promos of the episode.

Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 3.

