Akshay Kumar calls Farah Khan ‘vulgar’ over Om Shanti Om scene: ‘I said don’t take it’

Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan‘s long friendship took centre stage during a recent promotional conversation for Bhooth Bangla, where the two exchanged playful jibes and shared memories from their early days in the industry. Joining them were director Priyadarshan and actor Rajpal Yadav. The conversation, hosted on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, quickly turned into a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane as Akshay and Farah recalled their younger days.

Akshay recalled how she used to participate in dance competitions before becoming one of Bollywood’s most successful choreographers and filmmakers.

“I know Farah very well. She used to compete for Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 10,000,” Akshay said.

Farah immediately corrected him, saying, “No. Don’t lie like this. We used to get Rs 1,000.”

Akshay then praised her dancing skills and remembered seeing her at a popular Mumbai disco.

“And she was an amazing dancer. There was a place, a disco called Xanadu. And she used to go there,” he said.

That prompted Farah to bring up Akshay’s dating life, leaving everyone in splits. “And he used to come with, every week, one new girlfriend,” she joked.

Akshay quickly objected, saying, “Don’t lie. No, no.”

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Farah doubled down on the teasing and replied, “He used to bring only one girlfriend.”

The actor then turned the joke back on her, saying, “She used to change partners.” Laughing, Farah responded, “Why this has become about my life, I don’t understand.”

Akshay’s answer was simple: “Because I know about you.”

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Akshay recalls his Om Shanti Om cameo

The conversation also touched upon Akshay’s memorable cameo in Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. Recalling one particular action sequence, Akshay joked that Farah had deliberately chosen a certain camera angle.

“The fight scene she has taken. Where I throw the gun up and then I catch it here,” he said, gesturing towards his pelvis. “And I fire it. Vulgar woman. I kept on screaming, ‘Don’t take it.'”

Farah responded with a laugh, saying, “Who told me to shoot the scene from behind?”

Akshay immediately replied, “I didn’t say it.”

Akshay Kumar used to travel to Tees Maar Khan set by helicopter

After making a cameo appearance in Om Shanti Om, Akshay Kumar went on to star in Farah Khan’s next directorial venture, Tees Maar Khan. During the conversation, the duo recalled their time filming the movie.

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Farah recalled, “We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning.”

The revelation left Rajpal Yadav stunned. Turning to him, Farah and Akshay asked, “Bolo kaise?” (Tell us how?).

When Rajpal couldn’t guess, Akshay revealed, “I travelled by helicopter,” leaving everyone laughing.

Farah then added, “For the first time in my life, I saw an actor treat a helicopter like a taxi. But to his credit, he was always on time.”

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Akshay quickly defended himself, saying, “But how was it anybody’s problem? I was the producer myself.” Farah immediately shot back, “And so was I.”

As the banter continued, Farah joked, “Mere saare paise kha gaya.” Akshay responded, “Main paise kha gaya? You made the most money on that film!”

Farah burst into laughter before quipping, “Call Ronnie and ask him about our money.”

Farah on Tees Maar Khan’s failure

Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan failed to receive the kind of critical and commercial acclaim that Farah’s earlier directorials enjoyed. Over the years, the filmmaker has often spoken about the backlash the film received and the emotional toll it took on her.

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During an appearance on her YouTube channel with Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Farah spoke about the film’s surprising popularity among younger viewers.

“Tees Maar Khan is a legend with Gen Z. They don’t care about my other films. They think that is the one,” she said.

Recalling the industry’s reaction to the film’s reception, Farah added, “I remember during its release there was literally a celebration in the film industry. People I had worked with were saying, ‘Abhi aayi na line par.’ In our industry, more than being happy for your success, people are happy for other people’s failure.”