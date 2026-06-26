Akshay Kumar calls Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar ‘family’; says doors open for Welcome 4 return

Welcome to the Jungle star Akshay Kumar confirms Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar will return if Welcome 4 happens.

The absence of Anil Kapoor’s Uday Shetty and Nana Patekar’s Majnu Bhai from Welcome To The Jungle, which hit theares today, has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film. Addressing the issue, Akshay Kumar shared in a recent interview with the media that the franchise has always been like a family and insisted that the door remains open for their return.

“Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr. Anil, me, and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them (in it),” shared the actor.

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