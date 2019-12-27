Akshay Kumar on CAA unrest: Talk to each other, but don’t take to violence

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz hit screens today. Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz hit screens today.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar interacted with media after his film Good Newwz opened to rave reviews on Friday.

At the press meet, the actor was asked about the anti-CAA protests and police action.

Condemning the violence, Akshay Kumar said, “I don’t like violence, whatever side it is. Don’t do violence. Stay away from it. Don’t destroy anybody’s property. Say whatever you want to say to each other but do it with positivity. Talk to each other, but don’t take to violence. Nobody should do that.”

Akshay was also asked if he would like to join politics, given the nature of films he does. The actor was quick to quip, “No, I want to live happily.”

The actor also talked about the demise of TV actor Kushal Punjabi.

Akshay Kumar said, “Yes, I have worked with Kushal Punjabi. Everybody has their own thing. Some are lucky enough to understand, and some don’t. Family also matters. We don’t know why people do such things, but they must be having their reasons. All I can say is, guys be brave enough and face the problem. It is a lovely life you have. Your mother and father brought you to this world and looked after you. Don’t just let it go. It is important to be strong.”

The actor lastly expressed a desire to make a movie on depression. He said, “Everybody has problems. I know it is easy for me to say, but I think we should fight it out. Just work on it. Deal with depression, but don’t take your life. It is a hard thing. If I ever get a chance, I would like to make a film on depression. I would do it because it is one of the biggest things India is going through. I would love to do a movie on what happens in a depressed mind.”

