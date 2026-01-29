‘Akshay Kumar is a businessman first, actor later’: Producer claims Akshay inflated fee, refused to refund it after 85 cr film bombed

Producer Shailendra Singh claimed that Akshay Kumar inflated his fee as they made 8 X 10 Tasveer together. When the film flopped, he refused to refund the fee, and the producer was forced to close down his studio.

By: Entertainment Desk
6 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 03:47 PM IST
Akshay Kumar in a still from 8x10 TasveerAkshay Kumar in a still from 8x10 Tasveer.
Make us preferred source on Google

Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the highest paid stars in Hindi cinema and in a recent interview, one of his old producers, Shailendra Singh, described him as a “money minded” person who is a “businessman first and actor later.” Shailendra produced films like Dor, Page 3, Malaamaal Weekly among many others, and with Akshay, he produced a film called 8 x 10 Tasveer, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Shailendra claimed that with this film, he lost Rs 85 crore, and when he asked Akshay to return some amount of his fee, as the film had completely bombed at the box office, the actor refused. Shailendra said he stopped making films after that.

‘Akshay Kumar refused to refund fee after film flopped’

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Shailendra said that Akshay was a “lovely guy” and they often played sports together so when he got a chance to make a film with the actor, he embraced the opportunity. He recalled that Nagesh was getting famous with Iqbal and Dor, and Akshay was also interested in doing the film as he liked the subject, but things went haywire soon after.

‘Film was to be shot in Munnar, due to Akshay we went to Canada’

Shailendra revealed that this was supposed to be a Rs 30-35 crore film that was to be shot in Munnar but they couldn’t stick to that as they had to adjust as per Akshay’s schedule. “Akshay was a very busy man. From Munnar, we landed up in Calgary (Canada). From there we landed in Cape Town (South Africa). We landed up in lots of places,” he recalled and added that this film was releasing after Akshay had a massive hit with Singh Is Kinng in 2008.

ALSO READ | ‘Kapil Sharma made a fool of himself’: Journalist recalls feud with comedian, says the man ‘who laughs with Archana Puran Singh isn’t real’

Shailendra claimed that he had pitched Singh Is Kinng to Akshay Kumar and the actor was immediately taken by it. He revealed the original plot of the film where a sardar from Punjab goes to the UK to bring back the Kohinoor, and brings it back in his turban. He shared that this was going to be a heist film and he already had the title. “Akshay told me I am doing Tasveer for you, you let me do Singh is Kinng. I said take it. They thanked me in the credits,” he shared.

As soon as 8 x 10 Tasveer released, it “fully bombed” so Shailendra asked Akshay to return a part of his fees. “I told Akshay, ‘Bro, nobody came to watch your film. You have to take some responsibility for this because you took a lot of money from me for this film,” he shared and recalled that he did not get anything back. “I stopped making films after that,” he said.

‘Akshay Kumar is business-minded’

Shailendra also claimed that Akshay increases his quote slowly and makes sure he is paid what he wants. “Akshay is a very nice guy, very sporting but very money-minded. So Akshay has got a strategy. He starts slow,” he said and gave an example with hypothetical figures. “First, he will take Rs 15 cr from you, then he will take you to Rs 21 cr, then Rs 21 cr will turn to Rs 27 cr, then he will talk about his lucky number 9 so if it is Rs 33 cr, it will go to Rs 36 cr casually,” he said and added, “He knows business. He is a business man first then an actor,” he said. Shailendra recalled paying Akshay Kumar Rs 9 crore for a song in his animated film Jumbo. “He managed to get Rs 9 cr out of me to dance on one song,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai’s woman-hating film doesn’t grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows ‘hero’ Dhanush to burn someone alive

Shailendra said that after Singh is Kinng released and became a hit, he wanted to get his title back because in the sequel, the makers were not even using the same title. He had to sue the makers to get his title. “I didn’t let it go. I went back and I asked for my title. I said now that you are done, you have made money, now give me my title. They said no. I went to the director, he said Akshay has the title. Then it was something like it is jointly owned. I sued them. I fought and got the title and I own it now,” he said and added, “The decency was not there to give the title back to me. I had to fight for it.” Shailendra said that when he wanted to make another film with Ranveer Singh, with the same title, “Akshay said, you can’t do a film, you can only do an OTT series.”

Shailendra also spoke about John Abraham and said that even he did not take any responsibility when their film Aashayein bombed at the box office. “I went to John after Aashayein. He had taken decent money and he had done Aashayein at a time when he was breaking up with Bipasha. It was a very dark film, a hospice film, a very intense film and it didn’t work at all but he took his full fees. And I had requested him that this is a social subject, please don’t take your full quote but he did. After it bombed, I went to John,” he recalled and said that neither Akshay nor John returned any amount.

What Akshay has said about being ‘money-minded’

This is not the first time that ‘money-minded’ accusation has been levelled against Akshay. In the past, while speaking at Aap Ki Adalat, he had responded to it, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer (I have earned money but not by stealing from someone. For the last 8 years I have been the highest taxpayer). Toh, it cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life, you have to be practical.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
'Ajit Pawar vibed on music, requested songs for 2 hours non-stop': Rahul Vaidya's video with 'Ajit dada' goes viral
Rahul Vaidya shares unseen video of late Ajit Pawar enjoying at his live show
'Rajinikanth slept on floor, didn't disturb me': Actor recalls his 'sensitive' gesture
Rajinikanth's kind gesture left an impression on Arvind Swamy
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2%
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement