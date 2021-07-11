Akshay Kumar bulks up 5 kg for Raksha Bandhan, check out his transformation

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, reportedly gained 5 kg to play his character in Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is a comedy-drama. It reunites Akshay with Bhumi Pednekar. They had previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth play the role of Akshay’s sisters in his film.

Akshay revealed, “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!”

Akshay had gained 6 kg to play the role of a cop in Sooryavanshi.

Earlier in June, the star had revealed the beginning of Raksha Bandhan’s filming. He had also dedicated the film to his sister Alka. “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond.”

He added, “Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes,” he had captioned a photo of himself and Rai on the film’s set.”

Akshay is currently waiting for the release of his film Bell Bottom, which comes out in theatres on July 27. He is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.